Democracy is not simply about the will of people

The will of the people is central to democracy. But it is also true that political forces can mobilize societies in ways that flout its essential values. That is when democracies risk tipping over into majoritarian excess. The history of our neighbourhood is scattered with such examples. Countries that chose to stake their future on a single identity, defined by religion or language, and exclude anything that did not fit in inevitably found social strife catching up with them. As a rash of lawsuits land up in Indian courts that challenge the status of mosques like the Gyanvapi Masjid in Banaras and Shahi Idgah in Mathura—and even one next to the Qutab Minar in Delhi—on the argument that they were once temples, we could reach a similar bend in the road. Arguably, we had embarked on this journey in the 1990s, when Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid became the focus of a movement that catapulted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) into the reckoning for power. Hindutva politics since then has sought to reshape India in majoritarian terms. In doing so, it has flipped the Overton window, the range of ideas acceptable to society, and allowed what was once unthinkable or latent to gain public favour. Recent years have seen several states enact laws that curtail basic freedoms—to marry whoever one wants or adopt another faith—in the name of defending the majority from shadowy foes of “love jihad" and demographic aggression. New claims on mosque sites have set the stage for another test.

