Democracy is not simply about the will of people

Claims on mosques in the name of historical injustice and the Indian majority’s will violate basic Constitutional freedoms. It’s for the judiciary to draw a line and uphold those values
The will of the people is central to democracy. But it is also true that political forces can mobilize societies in ways that flout its essential values. That is when democracies risk tipping over into majoritarian excess. The history of our neighbourhood is scattered with such examples. Countries that chose to stake their future on a single identity, defined by religion or language, and exclude anything that did not fit in inevitably found social strife catching up with them. As a rash of lawsuits land up in Indian courts that challenge the status of mosques like the Gyanvapi Masjid in Banaras and Shahi Idgah in Mathura—and even one next to the Qutab Minar in Delhi—on the argument that they were once temples, we could reach a similar bend in the road. Arguably, we had embarked on this journey in the 1990s, when Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid became the focus of a movement that catapulted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) into the reckoning for power. Hindutva politics since then has sought to reshape India in majoritarian terms. In doing so, it has flipped the Overton window, the range of ideas acceptable to society, and allowed what was once unthinkable or latent to gain public favour. Recent years have seen several states enact laws that curtail basic freedoms—to marry whoever one wants or adopt another faith—in the name of defending the majority from shadowy foes of “love jihad" and demographic aggression. New claims on mosque sites have set the stage for another test.
Some argue that electoral support for the BJP and the silence among most of its rival parties on contested structures are reflections of the popular will on these matters. Yet, even if so, and we have no way to check, democracy is not only about what people want. It is founded on a set of non-negotiables. These form a national compact for amity and peace that includes the rights of minorities, equality of all before the law, freedom to practise any faith, and the right to live without discrimination. In the West, utopian dreams of ‘direct democracy’ were popped by the reality that, like an auto-immune disease, it could upend liberties taken for granted. In 2009, for example, Swiss electors voted to ban minarets from cityscapes, possibly in fear of Islamist propaganda getting around. Democratic processes need mediation by leaders and institutions committed to essential freedoms in an open society and aware of diverse choices that can’t be pushed into a Procrustean mould.
In India’s case, mediators must draw a line and make it clear that injustices of history cannot be used to undo the present, no matter what popular sentiments are primed for. This responsibility lies with the judiciary, the main institution entrusted with upholding our Constitution, especially the Supreme Court. In its 2019 ruling that awarded the site of the demolished Babri Masjid for a temple on grounds of its likelier occupation for longer by Hindus, our apex court had called the 1992 demolition “criminal" and referred to the Places of Worship Act, 1991, by which all other such sites must retain the religious character they had on 15 August 1947. If the equality of all faiths was this law’s guiding principle, the need to prevent the past from raking up discord was its pragmatic rationale. Unfortunately, sophistry over the specifics of the law’s time bar has led us down a trail of litigation that could fan passions, draw other sites into dispute and worsen a rupture which must not lose its ability to heal. It’s for the judiciary to steer us away from danger.