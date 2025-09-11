Dani Rodrik: The world has suddenly fallen short of role models for democracy
It’s a scary scarcity. The EU is too weak to replace the US as a beacon, but a few countries have managed to surprise us with their democratic resilience. Perhaps global hopes of a democratic revival rest on such unlikely cases.
As a teenager growing up in Istanbul, I was lucky to be part of a generation that had democratic role models nearby. European countries such as Britain, France, Germany and Sweden fuelled our aspirations for prosperity and democracy, giving us hope for the future of our own imperfect polity. These countries’ experiences showed us that economic growth, social justice and political freedom were not only compatible but mutually reinforcing.