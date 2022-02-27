Do sanctions work? If their aim is to effect a regime-change in another country, they seldom do, as the case of Iran under America’s ‘maximum pressure’ testifies. As punitive weapons, they are often double-edged, as the US response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shows. As Moscow rattled nukes at the West and Kyiv had not signed any US-led pact of mutual defence, a patchy set of sanctions was all Washington could summon for what US President Joe Biden framed as a “contest between democracy and autocracy". The intent, he said, was to ensure that Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s aggression “will end up costing Russia dearly." While the US imposed asset freezes, debt-issuance clamps and tech-trade curbs as part of its squeeze, Russia’s access to hydrocarbon markets and the Swift network (though some banks will get cut off) were left intact in fear of global disruption. A blockade of Russia would have cut both ways, an anxiety evident not just in an oil-price spike, but also in Biden’s efforts to pacify a US electorate reeling under inflation. Undertones of apologia in his sanctions speech signalled their limits as a tool.

In Moscow, the US stance might well have been decoded as a weak appetite for losses both economic and military. In any battle of attrition, the Kremlin might have bet, a democracy that must stay responsive to its people would call it quits far sooner than a regime with no electoral obligations. While Russia does hold periodic polls, its leader has quelled opposition over two decades in power to such an extent that ballots scarcely threaten his authority. Viewed this way, any autocrat could fancy an edge over democratic adversaries, one easily whetted by nationalist passions whipped up against an enemy. And once reality gets taken hostage by rhetoric, the incentive dangled by sanctions can lose all agency as a rouser of rebellion. If hard-pressed Iranians have not risen up for better lives, we can hardly expect Russians to. Factor in the big backstop that Moscow has in China, whose rise under one-party rule has ended our post-1991 unipolarity, and the asymmetry of today’s face-off may look obvious. Neutrality over the great schisms of the world has served India well in the past and may still suit Indian interests. Yet, even if we gulp down Putin’s war, calling for a ceasefire but not a spade for what it is, we can’t overlook what’s ultimately at stake.

So, do autocracies work? The biggest of them is China and its adoption of market mechanisms has worked such get-rich wonders that it may soon acquire the heft to bend global rules to its advantage. Its economic success has won its autocratic model legions of admirers. Evidence of a causal link between the two, however, remains weak. The People’s Republic is an aberrative case, arguably, while the liberal alternative has a record backed by a persuasive reason. Just as markets use diverse inputs to allocate resources and succeed, democracies use public feedback to guide policy and make progress. Crucially, both have self-correctives that help overcome the follies of central control. The fatal flaw of any imperium is its structurally low sensitivity to actual needs, which let the command economy of the Soviet Union down, and a high propensity to favour echo chambers and mirrors over critiques and windows to the truth out there, which let Chernobyl melt down. Propaganda in the guise of information is perilous. All said, even the best-case scenario of autocracy can’t justify its high odds of disaster. Democracy is the better bet. And must prevail.

