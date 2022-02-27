Democracy ought to get the better of autocracy

In Moscow, the US stance might well have been decoded as a weak appetite for losses both economic and military. In any battle of attrition, the Kremlin might have bet, a democracy that must stay responsive to its people would call it quits far sooner than a regime with no electoral obligations. While Russia does hold periodic polls, its leader has quelled opposition over two decades in power to such an extent that ballots scarcely threaten his authority. Viewed this way, any autocrat could fancy an edge over democratic adversaries, one easily whetted by nationalist passions whipped up against an enemy. And once reality gets taken hostage by rhetoric, the incentive dangled by sanctions can lose all agency as a rouser of rebellion. If hard-pressed Iranians have not risen up for better lives, we can hardly expect Russians to. Factor in the big backstop that Moscow has in China, whose rise under one-party rule has ended our post-1991 unipolarity, and the asymmetry of today’s face-off may look obvious. Neutrality over the great schisms of the world has served India well in the past and may still suit Indian interests. Yet, even if we gulp down Putin’s war, calling for a ceasefire but not a spade for what it is, we can’t overlook what’s ultimately at stake.