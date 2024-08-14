Opinion
Candidate Tim Walz’s lack of asset ownership makes him an outlier in the US
Summary
- Democratic vice-presidential nominee Walz's financial disclosures and tax filings offer no evidence of any asset ownership, except for a small college savings plan. While this might bolster his regular-guy image, it’s not all that reassuring.
The big divide in America is not so much between Republicans and Democrats as between people who invest and people who don’t. For a man of his means who is running for America’s second-highest office, Tim Walz is on the wrong side.
