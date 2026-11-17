Poles, shocked by a mass shooting in the heart of the historic city of Krakow, might have been comforted that their fractious political class was at least willing to mourn together. In the aftermath, the right-wing President Karol Nawrocki and the liberal pro-European Prime Minister Donald Tusk laid down candles together in the town’s main market square.
Unfortunately, everything in Poland ends up as fodder for the partisan political mill. The unseemly wrangling over the shooter’s motives suggests too few people are listening. Poland has long been in a political crisis—one caused not simply by disagreement over policy, but also by the absence of any lawyer, official or broadcaster that both halves of the country will believe.