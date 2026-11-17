Poles, shocked by a mass shooting in the heart of the historic city of Krakow, might have been comforted that their fractious political class was at least willing to mourn together. In the aftermath, the right-wing President Karol Nawrocki and the liberal pro-European Prime Minister Donald Tusk laid down candles together in the town’s main market square.
Poles, shocked by a mass shooting in the heart of the historic city of Krakow, might have been comforted that their fractious political class was at least willing to mourn together. In the aftermath, the right-wing President Karol Nawrocki and the liberal pro-European Prime Minister Donald Tusk laid down candles together in the town’s main market square.
Unfortunately, everything in Poland ends up as fodder for the partisan political mill. The unseemly wrangling over the shooter’s motives suggests too few people are listening. Poland has long been in a political crisis—one caused not simply by disagreement over policy, but also by the absence of any lawyer, official or broadcaster that both halves of the country will believe.
Unfortunately, everything in Poland ends up as fodder for the partisan political mill. The unseemly wrangling over the shooter’s motives suggests too few people are listening. Poland has long been in a political crisis—one caused not simply by disagreement over policy, but also by the absence of any lawyer, official or broadcaster that both halves of the country will believe.
This is not how things were meant to be when Tusk took power in 2023, swearing to reverse the damage done to Poland’s institutions by eight years of control by Law and Justice, the party which backs Nawrocki. But not long after, Poles elected Nawrocki president, a direct challenge to Tusk’s agenda of “militant democracy.”
The two sides have been clashing ever since, most recently over a 15-member tribunal that has final authority over whether new laws comply with the constitution.
When Law and Justice had a majority in Poland’s parliament, the Sejm, it misused that power to take over the constitutional tribunal, refusing to seat legitimately chosen judges. The European Union’s top court condemned this last year, finding that the previous government failed to uphold the rule of law.
Tusk’s attempt to rectify that, by sidelining the tribunal’s president and other judges his government views as illegitimate, is on far firmer legal ground than the right’s open subversion of the law.
His methods will nonetheless strike many voters as strong-arming the opposition. He has picked eight new judges in a rush, including an ally who one fellow party member suggested would enter the court like “an MMA fighter.” There are lessons here for US Democrats as they try to roll back President Donald Trump’s more authoritarian land grabs.
Matters in Poland reached a head when one senior government-backed judge said she was suspending the constitutional court’s president, who’d been nominated when the right was in power.
Anti-government protestors surrounded the tribunal’s building and tried to force open its gate. Police arrived to protect it, and Nawrocki, en route to Senegal for a state visit, ordered his plane to turn around so he could join the confrontation. When he arrived, according to videos from inside the courthouse, he physically and verbally intimidated the judges.
While no one knows how the broader face-off will end, it has proven how hard it is to fix institutions that populists have broken. Trying to turn the clock back doesn’t work. It looks too much like recapture, not restoration. And it may not last. Tusk faces elections next year, and if the right wins—as some polls suggest—it will feel justified in simply recapturing the same institutions.
Those who want democracy to have secure foundations in an era of populism, as Tusk does, should focus instead on restoring the popular credibility of the institutions that matter. If any have been captured by populists or radicals, then they need to be restructured so it cannot happen again, not temporarily won back using the far-right’s own tactics.
In the case of the tribunal, Tusk’s government should seriously consider ways to make its composition less dependent on who controls the Sejm at any given moment.
Democratic backsliding isn’t unique to Poland. But liberals there have a particularly difficult hand to play. Tusk needs to try harder to find an acceptable compromise.
It is tough to do that when your opponents negotiate in bad faith. And walking back his “militant democracy,” even a little, will hurt. It’s necessary, though.
Political scientists studying the Polish case discovered that lawmakers using strong-arm tactics when trying to restore institutional stability would cause even sympathetic voters to lose faith in democracy. That may explain why one large study of nations emerging from authoritarian interludes found that very few of them managed to repair their democratic institutions.
Poland shows that, when authoritarians lose power, their successors need to be both radical and non-confrontational. The institutions that failed need more than repair. They need change. Quick fixes that look like partisan revenge don’t work.
US Democrats contemplating packing the Supreme Court, for example, should pause to see whether that will truly render it more stable, independent and credible. Scenes in a future Washington similar to those in Warsaw won’t defeat populism. They may entrench it. ©Bloomberg
The author is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist.