Democratic voters in America are setting up a high-stakes, real-world messaging test in the states most important to their hopes of recapturing the US presidency. The most direct path back to the White House for Democrats in 2028 is to retake Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, the three states that President Donald Trump in 2016 and 2024 dislodged from what I once called “the blue wall.”
Can Democrats recapture the White House in 2028? This year’s test runs may help pick a candidate
SummaryThree swing states hold the key to the White House: Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. To test whether to pick a centrist or progressive candidate, the Democratic Party must watch how left-of-centre debutants fare there in America’s upcoming election season.
Democratic voters in America are setting up a high-stakes, real-world messaging test in the states most important to their hopes of recapturing the US presidency. The most direct path back to the White House for Democrats in 2028 is to retake Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, the three states that President Donald Trump in 2016 and 2024 dislodged from what I once called “the blue wall.”
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