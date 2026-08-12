Can Democrats recapture the White House in 2028? This year’s test runs may help pick a candidate

Democratic voters in America are setting up a high-stakes, real-world messaging test in the states most important to their hopes of recapturing the US presidency. The most direct path back to the White House for Democrats in 2028 is to retake Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, the three states that President Donald Trump in 2016 and 2024 dislodged from what I once called “the blue wall.”
Democratic voters in America are setting up a high-stakes, real-world messaging test in the states most important to their hopes of recapturing the US presidency. The most direct path back to the White House for Democrats in 2028 is to retake Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, the three states that President Donald Trump in 2016 and 2024 dislodged from what I once called “the blue wall.”
Last week’s Michigan primary advanced candidates who embody the Democratic party’s competing theories of how best to do so: centrist Jocelyn Benson, its nominee for governorship, and Abdul El-Sayed, a Bernie Sanders-style progressive running for the Senate.
Which one performs better in November will offer the party important clues about which approach coulc build a broader electoral coalition in this must-win battleground state.
A similar comparison will become available if socialist Francesca Hong wins Wisconsin’s Democratic gubernatorial nomination on Tuesday. While Wisconsin does not have a Senate election that could provide a direct benchmark for Hong, she offers a distinct contrast to Josh Shapiro, a centrist (and possible 2028 candidate) seeking re-election as governor in Pennsylvania.
To be clear, this is not only about who can beat their Republican challenger in November. Yes, progressives have much at stake in whether their candidates can win general elections outside deep blue terrain.
If El-Sayed (and Hong if she wins the party nomination) loses, it will hugely deflate the party’s left. But at a time when Trump’s approval has fallen so sharply, each could win without proving that a candidate in their mould can carry their state in a more neutral environment, or with the larger electorate of a presidential election.
That is why the more revealing yardstick in these crucial battlegrounds will be whether progressive candidates exceed, match or trail centrists Benson and Shapiro on the November ballot.
Dan Kanninen, the swing-state director for the 2024 campaigns of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, worries that Democrat progressives are likely to underperform.
Early general election polling in Michigan has shown El-Sayed struggling against Republican nominee Mike Rogers among the same key constituencies that largely preferred Representative Haley Stevens in the primary: voters over 50, women without a college degree and African-American voters.
In the same poll, centrist Benson was performing at least 15 points better among each of those groups against her Republican opponent, John James.
In Wisconsin, Hong is likely to post huge numbers Tuesday in Dane County—the prosperous, young and well-educated county around Madison. But she could face similar challenges to El-Sayed in both the African-American neighbourhoods of Milwaukee and the state’s midsize cities dominated by working-class Caucasian voters.
Because Democrats have already maxed out in Dane, Kanninen says the key to winning a Wisconsin general election is improving in those smaller, blue-collar places. “And those are not the people clamouring for socialist candidates,” he says.
By comparison, centrist Shapiro has shown much broader appeal in Pennsylvania. During his first election in 2022, he ran slightly better than Democrats typically do among working-class Caucasian voters while amassing crushing margins among African-American voters and college-educated Caucasian voters. Public polling shows Shapiro in position to replicate his performance with all three groups this year.
Finding the right model in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin is vital for Democrats. Those three states have become the pivot in modern presidential politics. Though not carbon copies, the three are strikingly similar demographically, with more Caucasian residents and seniors than the national average, slightly fewer college graduates and much fewer minorities and immigrants.
The trio has voted for the same candidate in all but one presidential election since 1980—and that candidate tends to win. Since 1994, they have even elected governors from the same party in every election but one.
The states converge so deeply that veteran Democratic strategist Tad Devine argues they should be thought of as a single big swing state, what he calls ‘Mi-Pa-Wi.’ Adding Mi-Pa-Wi to the 19 states that have voted against Trump in each of his campaigns, plus Washington DC and Omaha’s ‘blue dot’ district, would net the next Democratic nominee exactly the 270 Electoral College votes needed for the White House.
For that reason, the outcome of the 2026 elections in these states will reverberate across America. Smart Democrats will study whether progressive nominees outrun not only their Republican rivals, but their centrist counterparts. ©Bloomberg
The author is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering politics and policy.