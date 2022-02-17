Demographic diversity could determine our dividends

While there are various facets of our demographic status that need concerted attention, let us take the issue of skill development. This has begun being seen as critical for the employment of Indian youth in large enough numbers, especially in northern states. However, the lack of popularity among our youth of the courses on offer can be attributed to their inability to get gainful employment, an outcome of labour demand and supply mismatches in particular geographies within states. While some states have started skill-development universities, which is welcome, these should be supplemented with skill-training institutes in each district and some sub-district towns as well, especially those with high out-migration. What the country critically needs is a well-coordinated approach to employment generation that can join all the dots.