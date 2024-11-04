Post-youth dividend: Help the silver generation aid the economy
Summary
- In a world with fast-falling fertility rates, workers above the age of 50 bring with them work experience and wisdom. Industry, government and job agencies must help better integrate the silver generation into the workforce. Optimize human resource allocation.
As the rich world ages and faces chronic labour shortages, even as productivity slows, the silver generation—those over the age of 50 years—can be a valuable demographic group. Not only to overcome these challenges, but also transform the way society functions.