Demographic U-turn: Indian states are reversing their population policies—will they succeed?

From the time of Thomas Malthus in the early 19th Century, the world has tried to manage its population demographics to reduce demand on resources. Neo-Malthusianism, which subsumes the modern fields of population ecology and reproductive health economics, is about the study of population change, whether organic or encouraged, and its impact on society.
From the time of Thomas Malthus in the early 19th Century, the world has tried to manage its population demographics to reduce demand on resources. Neo-Malthusianism, which subsumes the modern fields of population ecology and reproductive health economics, is about the study of population change, whether organic or encouraged, and its impact on society.
Since Malthus’s time, the population of the world has grown ten times from 800 million to over 8 billion. The number of children per woman, measured by the total fertility rate (TFR), has dropped from about 5.5 then to 2.2 today. The global population is expected to grow to about 10 billion by the mid-2080s, before slowly declining. Many parts of the world today are already well below the replacement TFR of 2.1.
Since Malthus’s time, the population of the world has grown ten times from 800 million to over 8 billion. The number of children per woman, measured by the total fertility rate (TFR), has dropped from about 5.5 then to 2.2 today. The global population is expected to grow to about 10 billion by the mid-2080s, before slowly declining. Many parts of the world today are already well below the replacement TFR of 2.1.
Malthusian policies took some extreme forms in the 20th century. The most infamous was China’s one-child policy that operated from 1990 to 2015. The Chinese government estimates that roughly 400 million births were prevented. The policy’s legacy is a rapidly ageing and shrinking workforce with a gender ratio skewed by a preference for male children.
India’s Emergency-era sterilization drive lasted only about three years but had a scarring impact on people. After that, several Indian states promoted a two-child norm (‘Hum doh, humaare doh’), with policies that barred people with more than two children from contesting local elections and seeking government jobs. Some are still in place.
Two centuries after Malthus, countries around the world are adopting anti-Malthusian policies. As the world has aged and its TFR has declined, dependency ratios (the ratio of the elderly and young to the working age population) have risen substantially. In the 21st century, many countries have begun to follow pro-natalist policies to encourage population growth.
Singapore, South Korea, Japan and Hungary use some form of ‘baby bonus’ to incentivize children. Singapore pays 11,000 Singapore dollars for the first or second child and 13,000 for the third. The government even runs matchmaking events for singles. South Korea offers both bonuses and generous child support for the early years. Hungary spends nearly 1.3% of GDP as homeowners’ subsidy for large families.
The evidence is clear. Coercive population control regimes like China’s one-child policy and Romania’s Decree 770 produced measurable short-run demographic shifts but at catastrophic human cost and causing durable collateral damage. On the other hand, pro-natalist ‘baby bonuses’ have shown no measurable lift back to replacement level.
Interestingly, several Indian state legislatures have begun to pass pro-natalist bills. Andhra Pradesh recently passed a bill that rolled back its two-child candidacy bar, expanded maternity and paternity leave, introduced nutrition stipends and incentivized the third and fourth child with ₹30,000 and ₹40,000 respectively.
Sikkim, which has the lowest TFR in India, is India’s pioneer pro-natalist state, unsurprisingly. It offers a financial grant of up to ₹3 lakh to women undergoing in-vitro fertilization (IVF).
Sikkim also introduced a system of advanced promotions and additional salary increments directly tied to family size. Eligible mothers receive ₹10,000 per month for the first year after a third child is born. Tamil Nadu has just extended its 365-day maternal leave benefit to mothers with a third child.
Sikkim’s policy is the most comprehensive. Kerala follows a different path. It offers high-quality welfare and maternal health support, workplace protections for pregnant women and robust elder care, but no baby subsidy.
A dozen more states will follow soon with policy constructs to address their declining TFRs. They would do well to note that cash incentives rarely work in a structural way to change that rate.
There is a growing body of evidence to show that workplace protections, including high-quality infant care and protected parental leave, do a lot more than ‘baby bonuses.’
Structural cost defrayal mechanisms like subsidized housing for large families and continuing child tax credits have also been shown to work. Fully or partially subsidized IVF treatments are life-changing for couples but do not move the needle at a macro level on TFR.
I grew up in an India where it was unimaginable that we would shift from ‘restricting’ to ‘encouraging’ children. This transformation has begun and will only accelerate and spread over the coming years.
The policy results will be mixed, of course, but there will be some profound societal and political implications for the country. For one, encouraging children, while labour force participation among women remains low, risks derailing their gains of autonomy and economic contribution just as it has started increasing.
For another, domestic migration, particularly from the north and east of the country to the south and west, will continue as a labour market ‘gap-filling’ measure, but the resultant cultural and linguistic diversity will further strain ‘language-based’ cohesion within states.
While southern states have done a good job of mitigating population growth, their fiscal situation does not augur well for any large subsidy-based policy. Demographic engineering is a complex amalgam of economics, politics and societal change. Indian states are just beginning to reverse their previous experiment.
P.S: “Adults are obsolete children,” said American children’s book author Dr. Seuss
The author is chairman, InKlude Labs. Read Narayan’s Mint columns at www.livemint.com/avisiblehand