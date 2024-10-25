Opinion
Demographic delusion: Why do almost all of us identify as middle-class?
Summary
- About 88% of India’s urban netizens claim middle-class status. Across income slabs, even at the upper end, we mostly think we’re middlers. Does this reflect sketchy awareness of relative incomes? Modesty? Or is it about social mobility and what we invest in moving up?
The middle-class of a country often has a starring role in its economy as much as what we call the ‘public sphere.’ But who qualifies as a member can vary by how we define this class. Should we go by how people view their own status?
