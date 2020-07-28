Opinion | Demonetization déjà vu in today’s coronavirus times

It’s a similar picture this time around. There’s been an improvement in labour markets between April and July, driven by a faster rise in rural jobs (though some of this could just be seasonal). And the nature of the pandemic is such that several urban-focused sectors such as restaurants and tourism will continue to hurt more, weighing on urban jobs and overall wage growth. The latter was already slowing before the pandemic, and could slow further, leaving the country in a low-growth, low-wage equilibrium.