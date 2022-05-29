Departure of foreign portfolio investors needn’t worry us unduly

This process entails reverse capital flows from the emerging markets to the US and Europe. This puts pressure on the exchange rates of emerging market currencies. The higher the likely depreciation of an emerging market currency, the higher the return in local currency the deployments there must generate, to turn in the earlier rate of dollar return. That means withdrawal from some instruments and redeployment back to the home country, rather than to higher-reward assets in the emerging markets themselves, because this higher reward could be associated with risk higher than the investor likes.