Deploy a fresh strategy for covid’s second wave

On 24 March 2020, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain India’s covid outbreak, the virus had infected about 500 Indians and claimed 10 lives, by our official count. Almost a year later, we seem relatively inured to far worse numbers as we confront a second wave of the pandemic, the first having crested last September before it slid into a February trough. We logged nearly 47,000 new cases on Sunday, about half our peak figure for a single day. Yet, another national lockdown is not on the cards. For good reason. Extended till the end of May and then lifted in phases, last year’s was assessed to be the world’s harshest. It brought life to a standstill, jammed production, battered our economy, and left millions jobless. Given the unknowns back then, there may have been few other options. But, while there exists evidence of the snap action’s early efficacy, poor preparation in terms of food and shelter provisions inflicted untold misery on our multitudes. As desperation came to prevail over distancing, hordes scrambled from big cities to their villages, many of them in dense crowds. A re-run of all that is now unthinkable. Most importantly, the shutdown’s principal objective was to buy time for our healthcare system to equip itself for the crisis and respond, and this has largely been done.

Several states have resorted to localized lockdowns. To the extent that these help isolate hotspots and employ testing-and-tracing mechanisms without depriving anybody of essentials, such curbs are reasonable. But we must also deploy a new strategy of vaccine jabs micro- targeted at high covid-risk clusters. Immunity takes a couple of weeks to develop after a second shot. If our Aarogya Setu app works as promised, then even emerging hotspots could be identified from its database (in advance), an optimal schedule crunched out, and express jabs delivered to all adult residents of target localities. Such an exercise, done in the spirit of survival kits being air-dropped, should be zone rather than age-specific. There is much that we have learnt over the past year, be it socially, medically, operationally or administratively. Before covid’s second wave gets a chance to engulf us, all of it must converge quickly upon the task of securing lives and livelihoods.

