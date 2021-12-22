Accelerated efforts of the global scientific community have facilitated fairly quick measures to contain the spread of covid. Yet, public hesitancy over getting tested and vaccinated remains a barrier. To strengthen our fight against the pandemic, it is crucial to identify behavioural barriers to covid testing and vaccination, and develop appropriate responses to overcome them. To help formulate of effective communication and health service delivery strategies, a recent study conducted by PATH and Final Mile sought to understand what lies behind vaccine and testing hesitancy in India.

Why are people reluctant to get tested? Timely and frequent testing has globally been acknowledged as the mainstay of preventing the virus’s spread. Continued implementation of testing norms will enable some sense of a return to normalcy. Despite the addressal of accessibility and supply issues related to testing, there has been widespread public reluctance to get tested, linked to risk perceptions associated with the virus and the perceived (in)ability to cope with a positive result. Our study unwraps common barriers to testing through a behavioural science approach, aimed at helping design human-centric interventions. This research project involved a review of literature, extensive stakeholder consultations to understand existing strategies, and 34 in-depth interviews with end users and stakeholders such as doctors, state nodal officers and frontline workers. The survey was conducted across urban and rural settings in Nagpur in Maharashtra and Bathinda and Faridkot in Punjab among respondents in the age groups of 18-29, 30-59 and above-60 years.

The study finds four critical categories of test-aversion behaviour. 1) Some individuals opposed to tests see covid as a manageable condition, not a serious health issue, and perceive testing as a means of control; 2) Some young and middle-aged folks were found to be indifferent to testing, claiming to be well protected by their strong immunity and assuming only those with co-morbidities were more susceptible to the disease; 3) Another group, constituting earning members of families, believe that contracting the virus and the isolation and treatment measures that follow would significantly disrupt everyday life, so they see testing as a last resort; and 4) Some people, mostly middle-aged and elderly with high financial burdens, revealed an underlying fear and unpreparedness to deal with testing positive.

Barriers to vaccine uptake: The speedy development of covid vaccines and large-scale vaccination programmes have resulted in a confidence deficit among certain groups of people. The predominant narratives behind vaccine resistance revolve around the exercise being viewed as irrelevant, scary, costly, or a scam.

Presumptions of low self risk on account of high personal immunity tend to result in vaccines being considered irrelevant. Assumptions of a wide conspiracy, as manifested in expressions of distrust in the government, the health system and pharmaceutical companies have also led to vax drives being dismissed as a scandal. Among those who understand that they may be at high risk, the belief that vaccination may worsen their health instils a sense of fear, preventing them from getting vaccinated. A fourth barrier is related to the confidence of individuals in their ability to manage the illness on their own, which is seen to give them a sense of control and certainty that they feel vaccines might deny them.

The need for behavioural approaches to overcome these barriers: The study found that one of the important ways to address these would be by leveraging the power of local community influencers, such as panchayat representatives, religious leaders, and non-profit group workers. They can play a major role in preventing the spread of misinformation through positive reaffirmations of health services.

It is also crucial to use healthcare professionals such as doctors who are commonly accorded both respect and faith within communities, to encourage individuals to get themselves tested and vaccinated. To instil among individuals a feeling of being in control of their health, it is crucial that these messages are pushed through the health system rather than law enforcement.

Frontline health workers are the ones who ensure last-mile access. Equipping them with knowledge and skills to understand the specific barriers in the communities they serve can help them customize messages to debunk local myths and drive testing.

Finally, communication strategies should involve decision-support tools to empower individuals with information and resources to understand their testing and vaccination journeys in depth. This will allow them greater agency and enable informed decisions. In addition, advocacy through personal stories of how individuals avoided illness by testing in time and mitigating risks to themselves and others can go a long way.

India has successfully administered over 1 billion doses of covid vaccines. The government recently stated that its covid response was driven by science and evidence-based research. The use of such field studies should be part of the country’s covid agenda, especially now that we must overcome testing and vaccine hesitancy to complete India’s immunization coverage. It’s time for us to take a human-behaviour perspective, rather than just a quantitative approach, in meeting the challenge. Interventions that are based on behavioural science will surely help move the needle in our fight against the pandemic.

Nimmy Dominic & Anushka Ashok are, respectively, technical officer, PATH, a global health non-profit, and lead of behavioural science, Final Mile Consulting.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.