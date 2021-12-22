Deploy behavioural science to fight the covid pandemic

Why are people reluctant to get tested? Timely and frequent testing has globally been acknowledged as the mainstay of preventing the virus’s spread. Continued implementation of testing norms will enable some sense of a return to normalcy. Despite the addressal of accessibility and supply issues related to testing, there has been widespread public reluctance to get tested, linked to risk perceptions associated with the virus and the perceived (in)ability to cope with a positive result. Our study unwraps common barriers to testing through a behavioural science approach, aimed at helping design human-centric interventions. This research project involved a review of literature, extensive stakeholder consultations to understand existing strategies, and 34 in-depth interviews with end users and stakeholders such as doctors, state nodal officers and frontline workers. The survey was conducted across urban and rural settings in Nagpur in Maharashtra and Bathinda and Faridkot in Punjab among respondents in the age groups of 18-29, 30-59 and above-60 years.