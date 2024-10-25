Don’t overlook the impact of climate change on mental health in India
Summary
- The effects of climate change can lead to depression, anxiety and several other serious mental issues. We must include them in our policy discussions that are usually restricted to physical harms. Climate finance can play a role in creating resilience against mental health risks.
Whether it’s floods in Assam and Kerala, the Himalayas’ vanishing snow cover, erratic rainfall, or droughts Maharashtra, the people who are directly affected do not just face financial losses, but also the ripple effects of climate change on mental health. Suicides and depression cases are mounting as extreme and unpredictable weather patterns become the new normal.