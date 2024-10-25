Don’t overlook the impact of climate change on mental health in India

Whether it’s floods in Assam and Kerala, the Himalayas’ vanishing snow cover, erratic rainfall, or droughts Maharashtra, the people who are directly affected do not just face financial losses, but also the ripple effects of climate change on mental health. Suicides and depression cases are mounting as extreme and unpredictable weather patterns become the new normal.

Their story is not isolated. Across India, the mental health toll of climate change is escalating but rarely figures in our national conversation.

As the world gears up for the upcoming CoP-29 summit, wherein climate finance discussions are set to take centre-stage in the context of emission reduction and a global transition to clean energy, it is important to recognize that the human impact of climate change goes beyond economic and physical health. It quietly but enormously affects mental well-being.

Unfortunately, not many people are discussing the economic cost of climate change’s impact on mental health. As per global estimates, climate-driven events are likely to account for $275 billion in healthcare costs specifically linked to mental health.

It is about time that we widen the conversation to include deliberations on how climate finance can support overlooked intersectional areas such as climate-resilient health systems, especially for mental health.

With its enormous population and diverse landscape, India faces disproportionate risks from climate change.

From farmers suffering economic losses due to erratic weather patterns and displacement due to weather-induced disasters to urban residents dealing with extreme heat, the mental toll is severe. It can cause anxiety, depression and even post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

While there is growing recognition of the physical health impact such as heatwaves, vector-borne diseases and respiratory issues, the mental health repercussions remain largely unaddressed, particularly among vulnerable communities and people living in disaster-prone areas.

The mental health toll of climate change manifests itself in different ways across communities. For example, in urban areas, extreme heat, flooding and pollution aggravate stress and anxiety, particularly among people living in overcrowded settings.

People in rural areas face greater challenges in terms of awareness about mental health and dealing with the stigma of mental illness, and their poor access to mental health facilities and services only worsens their circumstances.

Despite these realities, one of the biggest barriers to intervention is the lack of data on the mental health impact of climate change in India.

While the physical consequences of extreme weather events are relatively better documented, the psychological implications go unnoticed and under-reported.

Without comprehensive data, especially at the local level, it is nearly impossible to fully grasp the scale of the crisis and design targeted interventions.

A few local studies have been done in India. But given the size of our country and the potential size of the problem, India needs to invest more in technology-enabled mechanisms for credible data collection and analysis.

Existing healthcare infrastructure such as the network of ASHA workers could be leveraged to gather this data, monitor mental health in vulnerable communities, and connect affected individuals with necessary services.

As climate finance discussions intensify, there is an urgent need to ensure that funds are deployed to address mental health resilience as well.

Climate finance can strengthen healthcare systems that integrate mental health services with climate adaptation strategies—from investing in healthcare capacity to providing support in the aftermath of climate-induced disasters.

India’s Mental Healthcare Act of 2017 is critical in addressing mental health, but it has little to no integration with climate adaptation and mitigation strategies. Similarly, the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) acknowledges several health-related impacts, yet takes almost no note of mental health.

The National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) represents a significant advancement in addressing climate-related health issues, including respiratory and vector-borne diseases.

While the 2019 National Action Plan on Climate Change and Mental Health outlines some strategies, these initiatives have yet to be adequately funded or implemented at scale.

India’s Economic Survey and Union Budget 2024-25 highlighted the serious situation of mental health as both a health and economic concern. However, challenges remain, including the lack of funds and integrated planning as well as the operationalization of programmes.

There is weak cohesion between our climate, health and mental health policies, with fragmented approaches taken by ministries and departments.

A multi-sector collaborative approach is needed to bring together the health, environment and finance ministries, alongside civil society organizations, philanthropies, academia and private-sector stakeholders to enable a holistic response.

As India deals with the effects of rising temperatures, unpredictable weather patterns and increased pollution, the mental health of its population is under greater threat than ever before.

India must address this looming crisis by incorporating mental health in its climate resilience and disaster relief frameworks. This is an urgent matter that we cannot afford to ignore.