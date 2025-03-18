Deregulation: Relieve businesses of relics from India’s command economy
Summary
- The control apparatus can be traced back to measures taken during World War II. As India’s post-1991 effort to dismantle it remains incomplete, its economy can still benefit from fresh reforms to axe regulations that hold private enterprise back.
A recent report by an investment bank says that the three biggest areas of focus on the economic-policy front for the Indian government right now are striking bilateral trade deals, stepping up investments in strategic industries such as semiconductors and reducing the burden of regulation on firms as well as citizens.