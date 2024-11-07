Derivative curbs: Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater
Summary
- Retail volumes in the equity F&O market have surged but ought not to cause much concern, given the expansion of Indian markets. Leverage levels are not as risky as feared. India’s regulatory responses should be Bayesian, dependent on aggregate data and the balance of risks.
The explosion of trading in futures and options (F&O) has been a remarkable feature of India’s equity market. With a dominant 90% share of Indian market volumes, it dwarfs derivatives trading in all other major equity markets. Indian F&O volumes accounted for 81% of global equity F&O volumes this April.