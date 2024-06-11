Derivatives trade: Sebi is taking a pro-market approach
Summary
- Retail investors may have wisened up lately, but their zest for derivatives remains a worry. The market regulator’s proposals to tighten futures and options eligibility can reduce risks.
If the behaviour of retail investors over the last week or so is observed, they would seem to have outsmarted professional asset managers. Take 3 June, for example, the first equity trading day after the weekend announcement of exit polls. As the market jumped more than 3% on forecasts of a big majority in Parliament for the ruling BJP, retail investors sold shares worth ₹8,587.5 crore, instead of joining the rally.