Desilting can ease India’s water storage constraints and its rural water crisis
Summary
- Silt build-up reduces both soil quality and the storage capacity of water, worsening water scarcity in many parts of India. The rejuvenation of silted water bodies is an affordable and effective way to tackle a problem in need of urgent attention.
Precipitated by climate change and widespread practices, India’s water crisis is rapidly reaching a flashpoint. Water is essential for life, and history teaches us that civilizations have had to adapt or face dire consequences when water grew scarce. Lack of water has led to mass migrations of people and even wars over resources.