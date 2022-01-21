Desist from an expansionary budget; go for modest, thoughtful spending hikes

There is a view out there that higher government spending, especially on investment, is absolutely critical as the private sector is still not in a position to drive the economy and is unlikely to shed caution for another year. The surplus capacity creates little incentive for the private sector to enhance infra spending unless demand picks up considerably. And so, the onus falls on the government to kickstart languishing investments. The trouble with this set of arguments is not the primacy of fiscal consolidation. Keeping a close watch on the fiscal deficit is of course absolutely essential. But the main reason why over-relying on higher government capex may not fire up growth is that the capex of the centre is not large enough—it was at FY22 at ₹5.54 lakh crore—to drive an economy of the size of ₹232 lakh crore. Even if states pitch in, public investments cannot make too large a difference. The combined capex of the states tends to be larger than that of the Centre. It was to be ₹6.67 lakh crore for FY22. The states’ challenge is that they are bogged down by fiscal deficit target compulsions which constrains their ability to borrow more. Any move to rein in the states’ deficits falls on their capex, as it is discretionary. In the past, as we have seen, this has been done to ensure that the limits are not breached.