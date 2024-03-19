Sebi-mandated stress tests on small, midcaps serve a purpose despite limitations
Summary
- The stress tests underscore the regulator's commitment to ensuring liquidity and protecting retail investments in fluctuating market conditions
Small-cap stocks typically face liquidity challenges compared to their larger counterparts. In response, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has initiated an evaluation, or stress tests, to determine if fund managers can efficiently liquidate stocks to meet redemption requests. Fund disclosures now specify the time required to liquidate 25% and 50% of holdings, offering investors insight into a fund's liquidity profile. The stress tests aim to alleviate Sebi's concerns about market frothiness due to significant inflows.