Opinion
Despite the numbers, India’s imports from China may have increased in 2023
Summary
- In dollar terms, imports from China fell marginally in the first half of 2023 from the same period last year. But a closer examination of the data suggests the actual volume of imports may have increased
India’s trade with China slowed down a bit in dollar terms in the first half of 2023. This is probably due more to a decline in commodity prices and the depreciation of the yuan against the dollar than any actual fall in the volume of goods exchanged.
