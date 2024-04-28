Manu Joseph on life: It is beautiful, and without any magic
Summary
- Our perception of a soul or even vulnerability to events beyond our control can be explained without magic.
An odd quality of the Western intellectual world is that its giants take simplistic questions very seriously. It is as though social equality makes it hard for them to be dismissive of majority opinions that are usually very naive. For instance, almost every Western intellectual superstar finds the need to denounce God. But how sophisticated can any argument against God be? Stripped of all ornaments of articulation, such debates cannot be qualitatively any different from what we used to have in high school. But there is a related question that Western intellectuals are obsessed with, which is more complex and for that reason highly entertaining: Is there magic? Is life mystical? Are some things, plainly, spooky?