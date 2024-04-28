Manu Joseph on life: It is beautiful, and without any magic

He said there is no magic, and even as he persuaded us to let go of our last hope of a mystical world, he somehow made it seem that the alternative was more entertaining. He said there was no magic in the mind, especially the human mind which can perceive itself as a mind. He said the mental can be physically explained; every aspect of the mind can be explained as we understand more and more about our physical body. If there is a human soul, it would not faze him. To him, the soul was probably more of a semantic problem. Whatever it might be, it’s made up of millions of tiny robots called cells, and smaller robots inside these cells, robots inside robots inside robots, all of them together creating the idea of the self, of consciousness, of a life that regards itself as life. No magic is required. He found this more beautiful than a mystical world where the Universe has a point to its existence.