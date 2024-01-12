Develop Lakshadweep but only for eco-friendly tourism
Summary
- Its potential as a holiday spot has got much of India talking after PM Modi’s recent visit, but it’s vital that its exploitation is an eco-friendly project right from the start. An island of the Maldives that became a garbage dump offers us an example of what not to do.
Ill-advised comments by Maldivian ministers against India sparked a diplomatic row, led to their ejection from authority in Maldives and set off social media calls here to develop Lakshadweep, a Union territory off the coast of Kerala, as an alternative tourist destination. While they hold parallel appeal as holiday isles with white-sand beaches amid dreamscape waters, replicating Maldives’ model of high-end resort exclusivity may not be possible at that scale, given Lakshadweep’s smaller size, even if new infrastructure can support an enlarged influx of tourists. Still, a push for a tourism leap is underway that appears to have stoked much anticipation among Indian holidayers, especially Instagram influencers of holiday picks. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit there, a clutch of developmental projects were announced. A new airport that can serve military purposes and handle civilian flights is being planned, even as a buzz has arisen over corporate interest in setting up five-star resorts on these islands. Although some of the enthusiasm visible on social media to visit Lakshadweep may be premature at this stage, its tourism-capacity expansion seems all but inevitable after Modi’s call for Indians to include it in their must-visit list.