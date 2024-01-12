Develop Lakshadweep but only for eco-friendly tourism

Maldives offers a cautionary example of what could go wrong as tourist arrivals swell over the years. With waste disposal a major challenge for islands, it apparently ended up turning a once-beautiful island into an ugly dump over-run with garbage, as seen in a much-forwarded video clip from a 2012 BBC report by travel writer Simon Reeve, whose masked presence at this site contrasts starkly with our impression of splendid sand-strips and crystal-clear waters. An estimated 300 tonnes of hard and soft waste was getting dumped daily, a scarily high rate for a 298-sq-km string of isles. This mustn’t happen in Lakshadweep. To ensure as much, we must pay close attention to the sustainability surveys that need to precede its development—not least because our record of rule-adherence has been lax in much of the country. If Lakshadweep’s preservation calls for elaborate disposal systems that involve waste shipment to the mainland, for example, these should be deployed in time. Construction will have to be kept minimal and under control, with service licences scarce to keep the islands from getting stormed by visitors. We should not let it go the way of Goa, either, where ill-behaved visitors have gone to the extent of littering public beaches with smashed beer bottles. Serving only a few rich holidayers makes sense because they can easily be taxed for the extra expenses borne. Alas, there’s no inexpensive way to do what we must.