Developed India by 2047? Look beyond the arithmetic of growth
The fast economic expansion we need will be sustainable only if its job generation eliminates poverty and reduces inequality
The fast economic expansion we need will be sustainable only if its job generation eliminates poverty and reduces inequality
In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 15 August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to transform India into a developed country by the centenary of India’s independence in 2047. This is obviously a desirable aspiration. Is it feasible?