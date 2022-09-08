Developed India by 2047? Look beyond the arithmetic of growth

The economic determinants of potential growth suggest that India may be able to sustain high rates of economic growth for the next 25 years, for four reasons. Our large population size is expected to increase further, which makes labour a source of growth, but only if it is absorbed in employment, and income levels are low, which means that the possibilities of growth are greater. The demographic characteristics, particularly the high proportion of young people in the population, which would mean an increase in the workforce and savings rates for some time to come, are conducive to growth, provided we can harness the demographic dividend through education that creates capabilities among people. Wages are significantly lower than in the world outside, which will be an important source of competitive advantage in times to come. Our social infrastructure for healthcare and education, as well as the physical infrastructure, remains underdeveloped despite modest progress, so further improvements are bound to reinforce the momentum of growth.