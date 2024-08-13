Opinion
Other developing countries needn’t reinvent the wheel of digital governance
Summary
- India already has the basic technology building blocks for digital public infrastructure that offers low-cost governance solutions at scale. They’re reusable and can be assembled in numerous ways for assorted applications.
On 10 March 1876, Alexander Graham-Bell made the world’s first telephone call when he called his assistant, Thomas Augustus Watson, over a copper wire that ran from one room in the house to the next.
