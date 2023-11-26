Developmental gaps between Indian states pose challenges and opportunities

It must be emphasized that these lessons are to be learnt and reforms prioritized not in some overarching sense, but at the level of individual sectors or services. This is because a state which may be leading in some sectors or services may be lagging behind in others. Reform priorities will not be the same for all states. Thus, Gujarat is a leading state in power supply, other infrastructure and industrial development, but it lags on social development. Maharashtra, a leading state in life expectancy and road density, lags in power consumption and per capita government spending. A state needs to prioritize reforms in areas where it is lagging.