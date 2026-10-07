As you browse the web, sometimes a disconcerting advertisement pops up, talking about a young girl with three siblings who cannot afford food or school fees or is facing some disease. An ad like that generates a degree of guilt if you do not respond. But when you read in this newspaper that as per the latest National Family and Health Survey, 85% of India’s children below two years do not receive an adequate diet, it does not even register.
Devina Mehra: The art of storytelling can turn into an investment pitfall even for veteran investors
SummaryHumans are wired to believe stories, but this can be a problem if we accept them whole-heartedly and fail to question our conviction in them. Even fund managers who may be telling investment stories can fall under their spell. Here's what investors should be wary of.
As you browse the web, sometimes a disconcerting advertisement pops up, talking about a young girl with three siblings who cannot afford food or school fees or is facing some disease. An ad like that generates a degree of guilt if you do not respond. But when you read in this newspaper that as per the latest National Family and Health Survey, 85% of India’s children below two years do not receive an adequate diet, it does not even register.
About the Author
Devina Mehra is among the most respected names in investing across the world with experience of 30+ years. She set up First Global, India's leading securities and research firm, in the 1990s, and made it the first Asian (ex-Japan) member of the London Stock Exchange and the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) over 25 years ago. She now manages funds and portfolios worth a total of $700 million in India and globally. <br><br>Mehra has been quoted in leading global and Indian publications. She has a gold medal from IIM Ahmedabad and eight gold medals from Lucknow University. She has been a prolific writer in various newspapers and magazines, and writes a regular column for Mint. Her book, “Money Myths and Mantras: The Ultimate Investment Guide”, is a best seller and was nominated for Crossword Book Awards 2025. She has been rated as one of the 50 Most Powerful Indian Women by Fortune, Business Today and Outlook Business magazines. She has been recently appointed by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) to an expert committee to undertake a comprehensive review and modernization of the NPS investment guidelines. She often forgets to comb her hair but always finds time to read. She has been calling out sexism since the age of 10.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More