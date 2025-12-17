Devina Mehra: Before going DIY with your stock portfolio, ask if you can really beat professional fund managers

Then compare the six fund managers that are now in your consideration set. Is Fund Manager No. 6 the best there is in terms of returns—not just over a few months, but over the longer term? How did they perform in times of volatility and drawdowns (that is, when the markets or portfolio went down)? If Fund Manager No. 6 happened to be just another professional who you did not know personally, would you entrust this manager with the bulk of your money?