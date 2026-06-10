Devina Mehra: Musk will wield outsized power over SpaceX while public investors will have little say

This week, history is about to be made with the SpaceX initial public offering (IPO)—the largest IPO ever. The company’s valuation is within touching distance of a mind-boggling $2 trillion.
While most analysis one sees is about that valuation and whether it makes sense in any possible scenario, what’s flying under the radar is the fact that investors in the IPO get almost no rights whatsoever.
SpaceX represents one of the most aggressive founder-control set-ups in modern corporate history. Traditionally, public markets grant shareholders three primary rights: to vote, to sue and to sell.
SpaceX has systematically restricted or eliminated these protections to effectively grant all rights to its founder Elon Musk. In other words, the investors are meant to allow Elon Musk to act as a kind of emperor with a divine right to rule, never mind that they are providing him the money to do so.