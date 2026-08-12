Devina Mehra: Think twice before you treat your past equity choices like you treat your exes

Think of your exes—you may still nurture tender feelings for some of them, but most are in the category of “Good Lord, what was I thinking when I started dating them” or “fell in love with them” or God forbid, “married them!”
You don’t even want to think about them now, do you?
The stocks on the last page of your depository participant (DP) statement, which details your portfolio, are mostly in the latter category. You loved them once but now wonder how you got entangled with something so useless or toxic.