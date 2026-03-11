These are sombre times for the world. The big conflict in West Asia is giving everyone the jitters. For readers of a business paper, the main questions would be related to its impact on markets. Before coming to that, here’s a bit of a background with the caveat that I am not a geopolitics expert. Nevertheless, what I have done is look at history, facts and data.
Devina Mehra: How hard do wars hit stock markets? What the historical record suggests
SummaryEvery conflict sparks fears of market turmoil. Yet the past half century (or more), from the two earlier Gulf wars to the US bombing of Libya, shows that conflicts have no lasting impact on stock markets. While they get shaken, they recover soon enough.
