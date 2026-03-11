Devina Mehra: How hard do wars hit stock markets? What the historical record suggests

Nevertheless, we know that every time there is a conflict in the Gulf, oil prices go up. But remember that no one wants the flow of oil to stop. Whether it’s an old ruler, a new ruler or an invader, everyone wants the crude oil trade to continue. That is the region’s cash cow. Whether it is Saddam Hussein or the ISIS, nobody disrupts oil flows beyond a point. We can all guess that the US would not be too interested in Iran (or Venezuela) if the latter was not a major oil producer.