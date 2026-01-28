Of course, as this newspaper pointed out a few days ago, not all of it has been productive. For instance, while an airport has been built every 50 days for the last few years, many of these are unutilized or under-utilized; 15 new airports are unutilized and nearly 50 have less than five flights a day. Hence, I am sure there is scope for some cutting in government expenditure, but it will nevertheless have a sobering impact on GDP growth.