Devina Mehra: Are you driving your investment portfolio by looking at the rearview mirror?

DSP, in its January issue of Netra, collated data on mutual fund schemes in the top quartile (the top 25%) in their category for 3 years and found that 60-100% of them were not in the top quartile in the succeeding 3 years. They did it across eight time periods and five mutual fund categories and these were the findings. On average, over 80% of the top performing schemes over a 3-year period are not in the top 25% category in the next 3 years.