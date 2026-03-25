You know what will happen if you drive looking at the road that is already behind you? Ignoring both the dangers and opportunities ahead? That is what I thought of when I saw that inflows into Indian gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) exceeded flows into equity funds in January 2026.
Devina Mehra: Are you driving your investment portfolio by looking at the rearview mirror?
SummarySuccess in investing lies in focusing on the pitfalls and opportunities ahead, not what has already passed. Yet investors keep chasing yesterday’s winners—from gold to top-rated funds—often entering at peaks and exiting too soon. The real risk isn’t volatility, but looking the wrong way.
You know what will happen if you drive looking at the road that is already behind you? Ignoring both the dangers and opportunities ahead? That is what I thought of when I saw that inflows into Indian gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) exceeded flows into equity funds in January 2026.
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