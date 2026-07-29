Devina Mehra: Wheat flour to ChatGPT—some things stay constant in business

Great literature endures because human nature does not change. That is why lessons from the Mahabharata or the recently fashionable Odyssey are relevant thousands of years after these epics were written.
In businesses too, the specifics change but patterns endure. One of these patterns was an ‘aha’ moment for me a quarter of a century ago. I went to spend a couple of days at Anand in Gujarat to understand Amul’s business.
Now that is not a listed company, but I thought understanding the dynamics of its business would give me insights into certain aspects of the fast-moving consumer goods market.
My personal agenda was also a desire to understand the dairy cooperative business as the man behind the White Revolution, Verghese Kurien, was my childhood hero.