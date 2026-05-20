Devina Mehra: There’s been a spurt of private credit and global funds—should you invest too?

Remember what fund managers were telling you in the last quarter of 2025—that you must have gold in your portfolio? It included even those who advised you just a year or two before to sell the ‘unproductive’ gold you had at home and put it all in equities. Indian equity markets did not do well and gold did, so the advice changed. Unfortunately, this change came far too late.
Investments from Indian investors into gold funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs) peaked in January, even exceeding equity flows. Since then, the rupee has fallen, import duty has been imposed and the gold price is still down.
The talking heads on TV have also moved on. What are you listening to these days? Some offer their seemingly wise counsel on why you should invest globally (usually in a Gift City product they have launched) or advise going into fixed income, especially private credit, which is where a number of new fund structures have been launched.