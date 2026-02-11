Even though I did not come from generational wealth, I certainly had enough cushions available when I started my own entrepreneurial journey three decades ago. An education ensuring I could get a job anytime I wanted. Parents who would have been more than happy if I had given up working and gone off to do a doctorate. I had options many others did not. The very fact that I grew up as the child of two professors in a home full of books has given me a life-long advantage in a country where many are first generation learners.