If I ask which is the most volatile investment option among fixed deposits, Public Provident Fund, equity and liquid mutual funds, everyone will get the answer right: equity. Of course, there are assets like cryptocurrency that are even more volatile, but we are not going there now.
Devina Mehra: Want to invest like Rakesh Jhunjhunwala? Lessons from his success
SummaryKeeping firm control over one’s mind through market swings holds the key to investing success. Another is understanding the patterns of stock market movements. Here’s a deep dive into how Jhunjhunwala made most of his money.
If I ask which is the most volatile investment option among fixed deposits, Public Provident Fund, equity and liquid mutual funds, everyone will get the answer right: equity. Of course, there are assets like cryptocurrency that are even more volatile, but we are not going there now.
About the Author
Devina Mehra is among the most respected names in investing across the world with experience of 30+ years. She set up First Global, India's leading securities and research firm, in the 1990s, and made it the first Asian (ex-Japan) member of the London Stock Exchange and the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) over 25 years ago. She now manages funds and portfolios worth a total of $700 million in India and globally. <br><br>Mehra has been quoted in leading global and Indian publications. She has a gold medal from IIM Ahmedabad and eight gold medals from Lucknow University. She has been a prolific writer in various newspapers and magazines, and writes a regular column for Mint. Her book, “Money Myths and Mantras: The Ultimate Investment Guide”, is a best seller and was nominated for Crossword Book Awards 2025. She has been rated as one of the 50 Most Powerful Indian Women by Fortune, Business Today and Outlook Business magazines. She has been recently appointed by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) to an expert committee to undertake a comprehensive review and modernization of the NPS investment guidelines. She often forgets to comb her hair but always finds time to read. She has been calling out sexism since the age of 10.
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