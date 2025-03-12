Devina Mehra: Forgetting history can be costly, especially so while investing

But I thought to myself, have people already forgotten that not so long ago, supplying to the government was considered a huge risk area? It has always been well known that the government pays the least for any product or service. Also, it delays payments—sometimes endlessly. Just talk to any old-time company that has supplied to a state electricity board, or even to a defence entity for that matter, and find out how hard it is to get payments out of them. That is the flip side of fat order books.