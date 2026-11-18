The recent events at Nvidia are telling in more ways than one and offer several learnings. It is a good illustration of a number of investing principles I emphasize. One basic lesson is to look at the balance sheet, the cash flows, the financial ratios—basically, go beyond the income statement or the profit and loss account. For example, a popular way to boost sales is to increase the credit given to customers. This will show up as revenue growth but also as higher receivables.
The many investing lessons the Nvidia episode offers—and why they matter
SummaryInvestors must go beyond the headline numbers to see what’s going on in the company. Some things are knowable, while some aren't. Nvidia’s case illustrates that life, and investing, are about probabilities, not conviction.
The recent events at Nvidia are telling in more ways than one and offer several learnings. It is a good illustration of a number of investing principles I emphasize. One basic lesson is to look at the balance sheet, the cash flows, the financial ratios—basically, go beyond the income statement or the profit and loss account. For example, a popular way to boost sales is to increase the credit given to customers. This will show up as revenue growth but also as higher receivables.
About the Author
Devina Mehra is among the most respected names in investing across the world with experience of 30+ years. She set up First Global, India's leading securities and research firm, in the 1990s, and made it the first Asian (ex-Japan) member of the London Stock Exchange and the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) over 25 years ago. She now manages funds and portfolios worth a total of $700 million in India and globally. <br><br>Mehra has been quoted in leading global and Indian publications. She has a gold medal from IIM Ahmedabad and eight gold medals from Lucknow University. She has been a prolific writer in various newspapers and magazines, and writes a regular column for Mint. Her book, “Money Myths and Mantras: The Ultimate Investment Guide”, is a best seller and was nominated for Crossword Book Awards 2025. She has been rated as one of the 50 Most Powerful Indian Women by Fortune, Business Today and Outlook Business magazines. She has been recently appointed by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) to an expert committee to undertake a comprehensive review and modernization of the NPS investment guidelines. She often forgets to comb her hair but always finds time to read. She has been calling out sexism since the age of 10.
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