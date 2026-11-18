The recent events at Nvidia are telling in more ways than one and offer several learnings. It is a good illustration of a number of investing principles I emphasize. One basic lesson is to look at the balance sheet, the cash flows, the financial ratios—basically, go beyond the income statement or the profit and loss account. For example, a popular way to boost sales is to increase the credit given to customers. This will show up as revenue growth but also as higher receivables.
The recent events at Nvidia are telling in more ways than one and offer several learnings. It is a good illustration of a number of investing principles I emphasize. One basic lesson is to look at the balance sheet, the cash flows, the financial ratios—basically, go beyond the income statement or the profit and loss account. For example, a popular way to boost sales is to increase the credit given to customers. This will show up as revenue growth but also as higher receivables.
Nvidia went a lot further than that. This was something I had explained in this column in December 2025. Some of you may have seen infographics about the financial tangles within the artificial intelligence industry. For example, Nvidia and Microsoft funded OpenAI, which gives them business in turn, either directly or via Oracle.
Net of all the details, often capital funding goes from the bigger companies like Nvidia, Meta or Microsoft and comes back as revenues for them. The negative fund flow shows up only on the balance sheet while boosting revenues and profits in the income statement. In simple terms, Company A invests in the debt or equity of its customer B. This capital infusion is used to buy goods from A, boosting its revenues and profits. This type of circular financing is a red flag in general.
It is structured such that it does not even show up in the operating cash flow because it takes the form of investments and not receivables. Hence, analysts will have to dig deeper to understand this.
Then it goes even further. A recent New York Times series on Nvidia pointed out that not only was Nvidia funding its customers, it was also guaranteeing their obligations. This would have only showed up in contingent liabilities, with no impact on cash flows.
Nvidia has been blowing out the lights on revenues and profits, which have both been at record levels. But on the other side of the equation, it has been funding its customers to buy its goods—directly and indirectly.
This is, if you go into it, technically a known known—meaning, if you dig deep-enough into Nvidia’s regulatory findings, you will be able to find most of these dealings.
In investing, there are also known unknowns. For instance, you don’t know what any company’s order book will be next year, what its revenue will be, and what its profits will be.
Then there are the unknown unknowns, which have kind of blown up the world recently—you find that the Nvidia chief executive officer Jensen Huang is having an affair with someone who may or may not be a Chinese spy, as well as possibly two of his subordinates.
Nvidia was selling $4.8 billion worth of chips to a company, which it turns out was something like a shell company. These were cutting edge AI chips, and Huang was the one deciding who should get those chips. So, whether or not Alice was a spy, given the relatively small size of her company, it appears that it was getting a substantial out-of-turn supply of chips from Nvidia, which is problematic. Whether Jensen knew these chips were being routed to China or not, either way there is a problem.
This was something you, as a lay investor, could not have known a few weeks ago. So that’s the unknown unknown, which can change the trajectory of the company, more so because in this case, Huang as CEO had 60 people reporting directly to him. It was not a normal corporate structure with only a limited number of C-suite employees below him. That makes the company vulnerable to a single person.
Nvidia’s case illustrates three principles. That life, and investing, are about probabilities—not conviction. That there are known knowns, and known unknowns, and also unknown unknowns. And then, of course, one must go beyond the profit and loss account to examine what’s actually going on with the company.
And of course, if you want to cheat on your spouse, keep the affair outside the business. Jeff Bezos, to take an instance, lost his marriage but not his position.
Now for what has happened after Huang resigned.
The board has appointed the chief financial officer, Colette Kress, as the interim CEO. A woman heading one of the largest companies in the world should be good news, right?
Except that it is an illustration of what is called the glass cliff, a phenomenon where women (and other minorities) are more likely to be appointed to high-risk leadership roles during times of corporate crisis, financial downturn, or public scandal. They break through the glass ceiling only to land on a precarious “cliff” where the risk of failure is significantly higher.
In the technology industry alone, in 2002, Lucent Technologies appointed Patricia Russo CEO. Marissa Mayer became CEO of Yahoo in 2012 and Linda Yaccarino became CEO of Twitter in 2013. In all the three cases, the companies were facing major trouble. There are several examples from politics as well.
Women take up these assignments that men mostly reject, thinking it is their only chance to become CEO. But they usually become the fall guy.
Yes, Nvidia makes for a great case study.
The author is founder of First Global and author of ‘Money, Myths and Mantras: The Ultimate Investment Guide’. Her X handle is @devinamehra