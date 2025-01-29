Devina Mehra: Want to invest in technologies of the future? Good luck with that
Summary
- Most ‘new’ technologies fail, even though winning picks may eventually come to be seen as obvious in hindsight. Betting on winners ahead of time is a risky game of guess work.
We have all read the thrilling story of the Wright brothers’ flight—the first time humans could fly in a powered, heavier-than-air machine. And they did it not just once, but four times in a single day, the last flight lasting almost a minute. They had invited the media to the event, so you would think that their stupendous achievement would have been splashed on the front pages of all newspapers.