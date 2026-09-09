Devina Mehra: Why external analysts can often see something that a company’s own managers cannot

Over the years, I have literally trained generations of research analysts as I hired only freshers. When hiring people fresh out of college, there are two mental barriers that need to be overcome.

One relates to the whole education system, at least in India, being geared towards offering a single correct answer for each question. In this context, it was a task to get people to feel comfortable with ambiguity and unknowns. And to understand that investing, as most things in life, is a game of probability and that you necessarily have to make decisions with imperfect information.